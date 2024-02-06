Mall shouldn't be subsidized

The Cape Girardeau City Council is considering legislation granting $52 million in tax subsidies to redevelop the West Park Mall. If subsidies worked as an economic development strategy, then St. Louis would be the Kuwait of the Midwest. The use of subsidies hasn't worked to grow the economy in St. Louis or anywhere else, and it won't work in Cape Girardeau.

Government economic development officials can't predict the future. That's why studies from around the nation find that subsidies are a wasteful use of tax dollars. City councils and economic development officials have no business deciding which private interests they should subsidize with your tax money. The alphabet soup of tax subsidies — TIF, TDD, CID — proposed for the mall will result in less money for other taxing entities, questionable extra sales taxes for shoppers, and a harmful increase in the involvement of local government in the economic life of Cape Girardeau.