All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
OpinionOctober 3, 2023

Mall shouldn't be subsidized

The Cape Girardeau City Council is considering legislation granting $52 million in tax subsidies to redevelop the West Park Mall. If subsidies worked as an economic development strategy, then St. Louis would be the Kuwait of the Midwest. The use of subsidies hasn't worked to grow the economy in St. Louis or anywhere else, and it won't work in Cape Girardeau...

The Cape Girardeau City Council is considering legislation granting $52 million in tax subsidies to redevelop the West Park Mall. If subsidies worked as an economic development strategy, then St. Louis would be the Kuwait of the Midwest. The use of subsidies hasn't worked to grow the economy in St. Louis or anywhere else, and it won't work in Cape Girardeau.

Government economic development officials can't predict the future. That's why studies from around the nation find that subsidies are a wasteful use of tax dollars. City councils and economic development officials have no business deciding which private interests they should subsidize with your tax money. The alphabet soup of tax subsidies — TIF, TDD, CID — proposed for the mall will result in less money for other taxing entities, questionable extra sales taxes for shoppers, and a harmful increase in the involvement of local government in the economic life of Cape Girardeau.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Cape Girardeau County should institute a county TIF commission instead of city TIF commissions, like five other counties in Missouri have done. County officials have to consider the bigger picture, instead of caring only about what's good for Jackson or what's best for the City of Cape Girardeau. If county commissions made the TIF decisions — with no ability for cities to override the commission — there would be less abuse of subsidies in the region.

Cape Girardeau's leaders should resist subsidizing the West Park Mall redevelopment with $52 million of other people's money.

DAVID STOKES, St. Louis

Story Tags
Speak Out
Advertisement
Related
OpinionOct. 25
Russell: Why your vote on judges matters: A guide to Missour...
OpinionOct. 25
Prayer 10-25-24
OpinionOct. 24
Our Opinion: Cape’s water system ballot measure begins to ad...
OpinionOct. 24
Speak Out: Will NIL changes lead to 30-year-old student-athl...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Our Opinion: SEMO Homecoming Week: The familiar and the new
OpinionOct. 24
Our Opinion: SEMO Homecoming Week: The familiar and the new
Goldberg: Here's why the race between Donald Trump and Kamala Harris looks so impossibly close
OpinionOct. 24
Goldberg: Here's why the race between Donald Trump and Kamala Harris looks so impossibly close
Parker: How Iran steals its citizens' wealth to finance terror
OpinionOct. 24
Parker: How Iran steals its citizens' wealth to finance terror
Paid Election Letter: New Leadership, New Jobs: The 8th District deserves better
OpinionOct. 24
Paid Election Letter: New Leadership, New Jobs: The 8th District deserves better
Prayer 10-24-24
OpinionOct. 24
Prayer 10-24-24
Letter: The hidden cost of gambling
OpinionOct. 24
Letter: The hidden cost of gambling
Letter: The paradox of Trump
OpinionOct. 24
Letter: The paradox of Trump
Speak Out: Can Mahomes lead KC to victory in New Orleans?
OpinionOct. 24
Speak Out: Can Mahomes lead KC to victory in New Orleans?
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy