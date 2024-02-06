Make a difference this time around

Itï¿½s that time of year again ï¿½ time for people to shop for Christmas presents, make their own list of wants and lose weight so they can gain it back in the next two months during Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Yearï¿½s. Thereï¿½s much I do not care for at this time of year ï¿½ the pushing, shoving, rushing around, the commercialism. But one thing I do love is the opportunity to give to those who are less fortunate, particularly through Samaritan Purseï¿½s Operation Christmas Child, and I ask you to join me. National Collection Week is Nov. 12 to 19.

I have participated in Operation Christmas Child for many years. Few things give me as much pleasure as shopping for a boy and girl who will receive a shoebox filled with goodies and necessities I have personally shopped for. Iï¿½ve taken the list of items and gone to the store, poring over products I know will bring squeals of delight and great appreciation. I know it does because Samaritanï¿½s Purse has videos of children receiving those boxes. Their excitement is worth every minute spent shopping and every dollar expended. I donï¿½t know what charities you give to, but if you have one that has your heart, you know the feeling. You may, in fact, get more out of the giving than the recipients get out of receiving. Isnï¿½t it something how that works? We aspire to be a blessing, yet we find ourselves being blessed. Thatï¿½s how I feel about Operation Christmas Child.

I love shopping with a friendï¿½bouncing ideas off of each other as we select toys, puzzles, coloring books, socks, brushes, combs ï¿½ all kinds of things. Itï¿½s so much fun, Iï¿½ve considered making an event out of it ï¿½ get together with a bunch of people and hit a store together, everyone shopping for a precious boy and/or girl. Make an evening of it. After shopping, go out to dinner together. Take selfies, print them out and put them in the box so the child can actually see who loved enough to give.

Keep in mind, a little buys a lot. Shopping at one of the various dollar stores suffices. You can get bunches of stuff for next to nothing. Thatï¿½s been the case for me for years. It doesnï¿½t take much to make a big difference.

ï¿½But I donï¿½t have time to shop.ï¿½ Many are extremely busy, and adding to their plate does not appeal to them. I am usually no fan of shopping, but I love shopping for Operation Christmas Child. Those whose schedules wonï¿½t accommodate one more thing or who just donï¿½t want to shop, however, are not disqualified. They can build a box online! So from the comfort of their homes, they can bring comfort and joy to someone who needs it. So easy. So worth it.

The Samaritanï¿½s Purse website has all the information we need: how to pack a shoebox, the various ages to shop for, what to pack, the drop-off locations. It even tells us how to track our box. Yes, we can actually follow our box to its destination and find out which country becomes its home.

Here is some information from Operation Christmas Childï¿½s Facebook page:

About