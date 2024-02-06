Lowry: The real scandal in Springfield, Ohio

In what ranks as one of the most memorable debate moments in recent history, Donald Trump said that Haitian immigrants are eating people's pets in Springfield, Ohio.

No one has yet turned up evidence that this is true, although there is an audio recording of a man reporting that he witnessed four Haitian immigrants absconding with geese from a local pond.

Since everyone is always happy to see geese go someplace else, this call hasn't made much of an impression on the debate over Trump's comments, which, true to form, were the most incendiary thing he could say about Springfield.

Even if Tabby and Fido aren't on the menu in the small Ohio town, the fact remains that a place with a population of 60,000 has seen an influx of 15,000 to 20,000 Haitian immigrants since 2020, making the new arrivals a wildly disproportionate share of the population in short order.

Prior to this point, Springfield had nothing to do with Haiti, and looking at the map, a town located between Columbus and Dayton would be one of the least likely places to have anything to do with Haiti. It is very far from Little Haiti in Miami, and it had no pre-existing Haitian population or an infrastructure to provide services to Haitian Creole speakers.

No matter. Under the Biden administration's open-handed immigration policies, every place in the country has become subject to sudden, disruptive demographic change. We've seen it in big cities, where Democratic mayors have complained of the associated burdens, and now we are seeing it in a small city.

To match in relative terms what's happened in Springfield, more than 2 million migrants would have had to arrive in New York City the past several years.

Numbers matter. No one would care if there were 150 new Haitian migrants in Springfield since 2020, or 1,500. But 15,000 is a different proposition. Quantity, as they say, has a quality all of its own.

To be clear, Haitian immigrants (many permitted here legally under Biden policy) didn't begin showing up in Springfield hoping to filch unsuspecting domestic short hairs. Rather, they were looking for work in a city that was seeing something of an economic revival. That's all well and good, but people are more than cogs to be plugged into warehouses or manufacturing operations.