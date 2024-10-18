Lowry: The GOP makes Democrats pay the price for trans insanity

There used to be a time when Republican elected officials and candidates shied away from talking about trans issues.

They didn't want to appear extreme or intolerant. Why bother wading into a fraught cultural issue when there were so many other things to talk about? Deferring to "medical professionals" or "the experts" seemed the easy way out.

Now, though, Republicans have emphatically found their voice. Across the political landscape, GOP Senate candidates are hitting their Democratic opponents on their trans-radicalism and have them on the run, while the Trump campaign is pounding Kamala Harris on the issue with perhaps the most prominent ad of this election cycle.

The chickens have come home to roost, and they are apparently all cisgender.

For the longest time, Democrats have gone along with the steadily evolving trans-orthodoxy as established by the cultural left. Existing in a bubble, they assumed that doubters could be isolated or embarrassed into going along, and didn't realize just how wildly out of touch they'd become.

It's one thing to say people should be tolerant of the choices of consenting adults; it's another to say that minors must have access to life-altering so-called "gender-affirming" treatments. It's one thing to say everyone should live and let live; it's another to say that biological males must participate in female sports, no matter how manifestly unfair it is to the girls and women.

There were plenty of flashing red lights for Democrats to heed. A Washington Post poll last year found that 57% of people say that gender is determined at birth. Roughly two-thirds of people said biological males shouldn't compete in girls' and women's sports. And 68% opposed giving children ages 10-14 access to puberty-blocking medication, and 58% opposed teens age 15-17 having access to hormonal treatments.

It's only now, when they are getting punished on the issue, that Democrats are coming out and saying, in effect, that they've favored the gender binary all along.