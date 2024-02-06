Lowry: Joe Biden's commutations racket

President Joe Biden, or whoever is running the White House, grotesquely abused the pardon power, yet again.

Biden commuted the sentences of 37 out of 40 of the prisoners on federal death row in response to the lobbying of opponents of the death penalty, keeping intact his nearly unbroken record of bending to left-wing pressure groups while in office.

Biden, or whoever is running the White House, put out a statement averring that the president has long been committed to "ensuring a fair and effective justice system." Even if true, this is a non-sequitur, since there's nothing to suggest the handling of all these cases was unfair.

Biden decided a few years ago that he opposed the death penalty after long being an unsparing supporter (when he said in the 1990s that crime legislation he favored did "everything but hang people for jaywalking," he meant it as a compliment). That's fine. Anyone with such a long – and undistinguished – career is going to shift on issues over time.

Still, that shouldn't give Biden, or whoever is running the White House, the prerogative to impose his will over and above that of the American people as expressed through Congress. Nonetheless, he did just that, and in behalf of people guilty of truly unspeakable crimes.

You might be tempted to say that Biden has hit bottom, but there are, surely, more acts of clemency to come. Anyone involved in the Biden family's influence-peddling business must be hoping to get the Hunter Biden treatment in this president's final hours.

Biden's commutations weren't discriminating; they were meant to be sweeping, applying to almost everyone in a broad category of criminals. The goal wasn't to apply case-by-case mercy, but to thwart a form of punishment sanctioned by the Constitution, specifically authorized by Congress, and recommend and imposed by juries and judges.