Lopez: The legacy of Jimmy Carter

"We care about young women. We care about young children. And we want to make it possible to choose life." Perhaps the mere fact that Sen. J.D. Vance – now the vice president-elect – felt the need to say those words was an indication that pro-life efforts to hold back the hand of the abortion industry in his home state of Ohio would fail come Election Day 2023.

In that same interview with the Catholic cable channel EWTN, Vance also explained the financial and social pressures that many single mothers feel when faced with unplanned pregnancies, believing "they don't have any other options." Lack of or insufficient housing shouldn't lead a woman to choose abortion. Same with money or career issues.

Vance's attitude is a far cry from the outgoing vice president's. Kamala Harris recently reminded social media followers that she was the first sitting vice president to publicly visit an abortion clinic. For Harris and the Democratic party, obeying Planned Parenthood is all but mandatory.

The death of former president Jimmy Carter ought to be a reflective moment for Americans who find themselves frustrated with abortion politics today. "There is a consensus within our Christian churches, liberal and conservative, that a developing fetus should be protected whenever possible," Carter wrote in his 2014 book "A Call to Action: Women, Religion, Violence, and Power." About abortion, he said: "This is a difficult issue for me. In many ways, every abortion is an unplanned tragedy, brought about by a combination of human errors, and my Christian faith convinces me that a prospective parent should not make this decision unless the life of the mother is threatened or the pregnancy is caused by rape or incest. I accepted my obligation as president to enforce the Supreme Court ruling in Roe v. Wade that authorized some abortions."

"Carter was a Democrat and pro-life," former Democratic Rep. Dan Lipinski wrote for First Things. "He never ceased to be either of those things, even as radical pro-choice – arguably pro-abortion – activists took over the Democratic party in the 44 years after the peanut farmer from Georgia left the White House," Lipinski continued.

Lipinski was primaried out of Congress by his own political party for being pro-life.