Loose nuke talk

Americans, like the planet's other 7.5 billion people, are not prone to talk or think much about nuclear weapons.

Of course, some of us are old enough to remember how "mutually assured destruction," or MAD, was supposed to ensure the general peace.

Some recall the eerie Cold War-era nuclear bomb movies like "Dr. Strangelove" or "Fail Safe" or the more recent post-nuclear Armageddon films like "The Book of Eli."

Millions have grown up referring to the scary "doomsday clock" of atomic scientists that usually ticks closer to a midnight nuclear Holocaust in times of crisis.

So the planet is not naive about the dangers of its 13,000 to 15,000 nuclear weapons. In 1961, the Soviet Union terrified the world when it exploded history's greatest nuke -- the 50-megaton "Czar Bomba."

The Cuban missile crisis a year later brought the United States and the Soviet Union closer to a nuclear exchange than at any time since.

In 1983, former President Ronald Reagan countered the Soviet nuclear-tipped SS-20 ballistic missiles aimed at Europe by stationing American Pershing II missiles in Germany.

In response, for a few months Hollywood and the media began talking about a "nuclear winter" to follow the supposedly reckless war talk of the American cowboy president. But what followed was a series of superpower missile negotiations that lowered the tensions of the waning Cold War.

During the breakup of the former Yugoslavia, Russian-backed Serbia was bombed by NATO air forces intent on stopping the slaughter of Kosovars. At one point in 1999, a senior British NATO commander Lt. General Michael Jackson refused an order from his superior U.S. counterpart General Wesley Clark to block Russian use of an airfield with the now famous rejoinder, "I'm not going to start Third World War for you."

Every time a nondemocratic nation joins the nuclear club -- Pakistan in the mid-1980s, North Korea in 2006 -- the chances of a nuclear exchange supposedly increase.

But we forget that a number of powerful European and Asian states could easily go nuclear at any time within months. Instead, influential, wealthy nations like Australia, Germany, Japan, and South Korea rely on either NATO or the huge nuclear arsenal of the U.S. to deter their nuclear enemies. If that assurance is ever in doubt, then at any moment they may decide to go nuclear themselves.

Nuke talk especially heats up anytime a rogue nation -- usually one ostracized by the United Nations, such as Saddam Hussein's Iraq, the late Muammar Gaddafi's regime in Libya, or theocratic Iran -- begins enriching uranium.