Lindsey Graham calls out Kavanaugh 'sham'

I wrote last week that there was no current evidence to believe Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh's accuser, Christine Blasey Ford. After her testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee Thursday, my position has not changed. I still have no respect for the idea that one person is entitled to belief when that means another person is entitled to disbelief without proof. I do have respect, however, for Sen. Lindsey Graham, who took a stand that should go down in history as one of the greatest defenses of human decency.
Let me back up because I always want to be fair. I said in last Tuesday's column that it appeared something had happened to Ford. And upon hearing her testimony, I had the same thought. I don't know. I wasn't there. I don't even know if there really is a "there." What I witnessed was a woman who appeared distraught about abuse she claims occurred 36 years ago when she was 15 years old. As she told her story, my initial thought was she was telling the truth; it's just hard to believe someone would concoct such a lie and be so emotional while telling it. I know, though, that people do lie -- all the time -- and some are quite good at it. I also wondered how someone as distraught as she appeared could keep that kind of pain hidden for decades. So I had a range of thoughts and feelings. Dr. Ford's pain seemed real, and I could hardly wait to see what Kavanaugh would say when he testified afterwards.
When he entered the room, I found myself saying, "Dude, if you've been lying, you'd better tell us right now. You'd better confess and get it over with."
That, of course, is not what happened. Judge Kavanaugh powerfully and emotionally defended himself and maintained his innocence. He did so while stating he does believe something happened to Ford but insisting he was not the one who did it.
Kavanaugh railed against those who have "destroyed" his family. He was clearly shaken and hurt and, yes, angry. Anyone accused of something he did not do, particularly sexual abuse and gang rape, would have to be. Recognizing that it reeks of political games would only make one angrier and more hurt and would provide only two options: fight back or do what Sens. Dianne Feinstein, Chuck Schumer, Kamala Harris & Co., no doubt, hope -- that he will do what others have done: give up. Kavanaugh has rejected the latter.
Make no mistake: Democrats do not want Kavanaugh on the Supreme Court. Their cry for an FBI investigation is a delay tactic. It would be great to believe they have Ford's best interests at heart, but the way they have handled this demonstrates they do not. They do have their liberal policies and resistance to President Trump at heart, though, and the title "Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh" scares them, so they are behaving accordingly.
Sen. Graham took politics-as-usual to the woodshed, and man, if I didn't feel like jumping up and applauding. Too many -- dare I say Republicans especially? -- are too scared to take the stand Graham took, so afraid, they are, of being called "anti-woman."
Graham called what has been done to Kavanaugh the "most despicable" thing he has ever seen in politics, adding, "This is the most unethical sham since I've been in politics." That's saying a lot because, unfortunately, there is no shortage of despicable shams in politics.
The senator told Kavanaugh, "You're looking for a fair process? You came to the wrong town at the wrong time, my friend." What a sad statement, but how true it is. Those who stand on President Trump's side won't get a fair shake because...you know, #Resist. Anyone in the way has to go down.
The strongest words Graham declared to Democrats reverberated through the room: "Boy, you all want power. God, I hope you never get it." The best leaders are those who are reluctant to lead. Give power to the power-hungry, and people will be victimized. No matter how you look at it, Ford is a victim, and at this point, Kavanaugh appears to be as well -- both of them sacrificed on the altar of politics.
Graham's brave comments were met by criticism from the left, some joking that he is gay -- a rumor that goes back years, though he has denied it. The gay-bashing comments are just more hypocrisy from the left, who accuse Republicans of being anti-gay but use the gay canard as a weapon when it fits their agenda because...well, you know, they're so "tolerant" and all that good stuff.
If something did happen to Ford when she was a high school student, it's heartbreaking. It should happen to no one. But a person with a pristine reputation being falsely accused breaks my heart as well. Again, I have no inside knowledge, but unless there is evidence, how do we believe the allegations? Just because she's a woman? It doesn't work that way. I'm reminded of my favorite novel -- "To Kill a Mockingbird," of course. During his closing argument while defending Tom Robinson against the rape charges Mayella Ewell leveled against him, Atticus Finch said, "I have nothing but pity in my heart for the chief witness for the state, but my pity does not extend so far as to her putting a man's life at stake."
If evidence surfaces that Kavanaugh is a creep who assaulted Ford, I'll be among the first to call him out, but as for now, I have no evidence that this man did any such thing. Despite Graham's stand, Republicans, whose testicular fortitude is always lacking, have caved again and delayed the vote on Kavanaugh's confirmation. Did someone say #PoliticsAsUsual?
Adrienne Ross is owner of Adrienne Ross Communications and a former Southeast Missourian editorial board member. Contact her at aross@semissourian.com.
