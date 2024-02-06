Lindsey Graham calls out Kavanaugh 'sham'

I wrote last week that there was no current evidence to believe Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh's accuser, Christine Blasey Ford. After her testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee Thursday, my position has not changed. I still have no respect for the idea that one person is entitled to belief when that means another person is entitled to disbelief without proof. I do have respect, however, for Sen. Lindsey Graham, who took a stand that should go down in history as one of the greatest defenses of human decency.

Let me back up because I always want to be fair. I said in last Tuesday's column that it appeared something had happened to Ford. And upon hearing her testimony, I had the same thought. I don't know. I wasn't there. I don't even know if there really is a "there." What I witnessed was a woman who appeared distraught about abuse she claims occurred 36 years ago when she was 15 years old. As she told her story, my initial thought was she was telling the truth; it's just hard to believe someone would concoct such a lie and be so emotional while telling it. I know, though, that people do lie -- all the time -- and some are quite good at it. I also wondered how someone as distraught as she appeared could keep that kind of pain hidden for decades. So I had a range of thoughts and feelings. Dr. Ford's pain seemed real, and I could hardly wait to see what Kavanaugh would say when he testified afterwards.

When he entered the room, I found myself saying, "Dude, if you've been lying, you'd better tell us right now. You'd better confess and get it over with."

That, of course, is not what happened. Judge Kavanaugh powerfully and emotionally defended himself and maintained his innocence. He did so while stating he does believe something happened to Ford but insisting he was not the one who did it.

Kavanaugh railed against those who have "destroyed" his family. He was clearly shaken and hurt and, yes, angry. Anyone accused of something he did not do, particularly sexual abuse and gang rape, would have to be. Recognizing that it reeks of political games would only make one angrier and more hurt and would provide only two options: fight back or do what Sens. Dianne Feinstein, Chuck Schumer, Kamala Harris & Co., no doubt, hope -- that he will do what others have done: give up. Kavanaugh has rejected the latter.

Make no mistake: Democrats do not want Kavanaugh on the Supreme Court. Their cry for an FBI investigation is a delay tactic. It would be great to believe they have Ford's best interests at heart, but the way they have handled this demonstrates they do not. They do have their liberal policies and resistance to President Trump at heart, though, and the title "Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh" scares them, so they are behaving accordingly.