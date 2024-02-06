Letter: Trump's comments on fatal crash out of bounds

Many questions surround the aviation disaster at Reagan Airport. Previous experience informs us that we must wait for professional investigators to completely review it to fully explain it.

We have learned that at least some key factors include: the helicopter involved was on an Army training mission; Reagan Airport is a relatively small facility but by comparison does a high volume of business in very crowded airspace it must share with military and government aircraft; and there were recent departures of key government aviation officials, a situation which arose from the change of administration in Washington.

Fortunately, there is someone who can explain it now — our President, Donald Trump.

According to Trump, the tragedy is the Democrats’ fault. Presidents Barack Obama and Joe Biden and their insistence on implementing DEI (Diversity, Equity, Inclusion) in federal hiring. Trump provided no proof. This was his moment to be consoler-in-chief, but there is no tragedy he will not exploit for perceived political advantage.