All sections
Shopping
Submission Forms
Links
custom ad
OpinionJanuary 31, 2025

Letter: Trump's comments on fatal crash out of bounds

In a letter, Andy Leighton critiques President Trump's handling of a recent aviation disaster at Reagan Airport, attributing blame to Democrats without evidence. Leighton highlights Trump's controversial actions in office.

Many questions surround the aviation disaster at Reagan Airport. Previous experience informs us that we must wait for professional investigators to completely review it to fully explain it.

We have learned that at least some key factors include: the helicopter involved was on an Army training mission; Reagan Airport is a relatively small facility but by comparison does a high volume of business in very crowded airspace it must share with military and government aircraft; and there were recent departures of key government aviation officials, a situation which arose from the change of administration in Washington.

Fortunately, there is someone who can explain it now — our President, Donald Trump.

According to Trump, the tragedy is the Democrats’ fault. Presidents Barack Obama and Joe Biden and their insistence on implementing DEI (Diversity, Equity, Inclusion) in federal hiring. Trump provided no proof. This was his moment to be consoler-in-chief, but there is no tragedy he will not exploit for perceived political advantage.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Welcome to 2025. In just 10 days, our president has attempted to scrap the 14th amendment (citizenship); freed the Jan. 6 rioters, including people who brutalized police officers, some even had criminal backgrounds; froze and unfroze federal grant funds creating chaos around the country and world; and instilled fear in the hearts of minority populations by endangering them with the bile he spews.

Is this what you wanted? Really? Here I am, still holding out hope that Trump will act to reduce the cost of groceries.

ANDY LEIGHTON, Cape Girardeau

Advertisement
Related
OpinionJan. 31
Goldberg: Party unity is no easy feat with a leader like Tru...
OpinionJan. 31
Parker: Trump's DEI executive order – good for Blacks, good ...
OpinionJan. 31
Prayer 1-31-25
OpinionJan. 30
Our opinion: SEMO Law Enforcement Academy cranking out offic...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
De Rugy: Ideas collide as Trump lays out a pro-growth, anti-trade vision
OpinionJan. 30
De Rugy: Ideas collide as Trump lays out a pro-growth, anti-trade vision
Lyons: Life is too short for four more years
OpinionJan. 30
Lyons: Life is too short for four more years
Prayer 1-30-25
OpinionJan. 30
Prayer 1-30-25
Speak Out: Readers weigh in on the state of the nation
OpinionJan. 29
Speak Out: Readers weigh in on the state of the nation
York: Disoriented Democrats still don't know what hit them
OpinionJan. 29
York: Disoriented Democrats still don't know what hit them
Lowry: Trump's power play
OpinionJan. 29
Lowry: Trump's power play
Prayer 1-29-25
OpinionJan. 29
Prayer 1-29-25
Our opinion: School gala fundraisers support educational opportunities for students
OpinionJan. 29
Our opinion: School gala fundraisers support educational opportunities for students
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2025 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy