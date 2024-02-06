Let kids be kids and let Barbie be Barbie

In the new "Barbie" movie, one of the dolls is played by a transgender actor who was assigned male at birth. It's far from the most important thing in the world, but it's one of many wake-up calls in the culture today.

A 1980s ad campaign, which I can still hear in my head, had girls declaring: "We girls can do anything. Right, Barbie?" It's just a toy. But taking the girl from Barbie does seem to take away the point of it.

In an interview with Vogue, Hari Nef, the transgender actor who plays one of the Barbies, talks about imagining that a gay man owns that particular doll: "This is no child's toy." The only problem with that is that Barbie IS a child's toy. And a girl's toy. Dream your dreams as an adult, but remember, childhood is a vulnerable time.

I half-expected to find out that transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney was in the Barbie movie. Bud Light is regretting making Mulvaney a spokesperson for the former No. 1 beer in America, although I suspect people won't boycott Barbie dolls like they are boycotting beer. Barbie seems more significant.

As silly as it may seem, Barbie introduced girls to beauty -- even if very few of us were ever going to look like her -- and vocational opportunities. Ken's head might have popped off, but there was something to be said about interacting with men via play. Differences were suggested, even if they didn't have all the accurate parts (which seemed appropriate for child's play!).

The Dylan Mulvaney-ization of Barbie robs girls of something of their own. I have no illusions that Mattel was ever a beacon of all that is good and innocent, but in becoming associated with gender ideology, the Barbie world adds to the confusion and pain that children are already drowning in.