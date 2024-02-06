LA's homeless problem is no joke

I just called our Realtor.

My wife and I just put our house in Los Angeles on the market.

We're selling everything except our washer and dryer.

Then we're going to buy a really nice tent and move to Encino and live on the street.

We'll find a fire hydrant and a long extension cord, hook up the washer and dryer and live happily ever after for free. ...

As you no doubt know, LA's homeless population was in the news again last week.

This time, it was because of the washing machine that was installed on a sidewalk by one of the homeless citizens of LA's sprawling tent cities.

But homelessness is no joke in LA It's a serious and growing problem that the crooked politicians here can't or won't fix.

The city's permanent homeless population — now numbering about 42,000 people — can be found in just about every neighborhood, but it's concentrated in Downtown LA.

Featured in all their squalor on Tucker Carlson's show, LA's "unsheltered" people are not just a huge social problem or a civic embarrassment, they are responsible for about 70% of the city's crime.

They set buildings on fire, rob and beat each other, break into cars — and when they are caught, they aren't arrested.

The City of Los Angeles spends tens of millions of dollars a year caring for the needs of the mentally disturbed people, drug addicts and petty criminals that it has allowed to take root on its sidewalks and streets.

LA has been raising taxes and floating bonds to pay for the homeless for years but the problem has only gotten worse — for civilized citizens.

For the homeless, it's a great place to be. The weather is great. The ocean is nearby.

And the city government and a bunch of do-gooder organizations will fall over themselves to take care of your every need.