Koch and Hooks inspire with their new book

Every year witnesses the publication of countless books. Some are interesting, and a few are inspiring. The forthcoming book by Charles Koch (business owner and philanthropist) and Brian Hooks (CEO of philanthropic community Stand Together), "Believe in People: Bottom-Up Solutions for a Top-Down World," is both interesting and inspiring.

While the book shares personal and intimate details about Koch's life, it starts off, as many free market-oriented books do, with his realization as a young adult that bottom-up economic systems are better than top-down ones at leveraging human creativity to improve everyone's living standards.

This truth, while important, isn't new. The 18th-century economist Adam Smith's "invisible hand" was the principle's first iteration. Friedrich Hayek, Milton Friedman and many other scholars enriched our understanding that top-down systems produce one-size-fits-all "solutions." Even when they are highly inefficient, the failed outcomes of a political process are more difficult to replace or modify than are market-based outcomes.

In contrast, bottom-up systems produce many options simultaneously, letting people choose how to best satisfy their needs. And the competition between different market options promotes improvement over time.

This book's comparison of top-down with bottom-up is conveyed in a surprising way: through its application to civil society, a network of people and institutions that exists outside of the sphere of government and commerce that is too often overlooked by free market scholars. In the free economic market, producers use their skills to compete and provide the best services to consumers. Likewise, the most vibrant civil societies are powered by the same bottom-up forces, but the kind of wealth they create is different. Civil-society wealth is made up of thousands of often nonprofit institutions for the purpose of helping people who are poor, disadvantaged and disenfranchised.

As in free commercial markets, civil society is decentralized. It takes on multiple faces, serving different populations and needs. But its engine is genuine compassion, a glue that holds communities together.