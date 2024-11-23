As we quickly approach Thanksgiving, I am reminded with a little research that “a day of Thanksgiving” became a national tradition in 1863, when Abraham Lincoln issued a proclamation declaring that the last Thursday in November would be devoted to “the praise and acknowledgment of God’s blessings upon the country.” In 1870, President Ulysses S. Grant signed into law the Holidays Act, which made Thanksgiving an annual federal holiday.

I’m sure we all remember, or are right in the midst of, the turkey and Pilgrim crafts at school to highlight the Thanksgiving celebrated amongst this country’s early settlers. Those who study history or the Bible know that the concept of Thanksgiving is not new or unique to America, but we can all appreciate the tradition and holiday in this wonderful country we call home.

I’d like to share parts of the Thanksgiving proclamations from two esteemed presidents. First, from President Ronald Reagan in 1986:

“Rooted deeply in our Judeo-Christian heritage, the practice of offering thanksgiving underscored our unshakeable belief in God as the foundation of our Nation and our firm reliance upon Him from Whom all blessings flow. Both as individuals and as a people, we join with the psalmist in song and praise: 'Give thanks unto the Lord, for He is good.'”