Word has come down from on high that it is now mandatory to refer to climate change as an "emergency."

Democrats and climate activists are urging President Joe Biden to declare a literal emergency to unlock powers allowing him to enact new measures without congressional approval.

"Congressional action to address the climate crisis appears to have stalled," Sen. Jeff Merkley of Oregon and other Democratic senators wrote Biden. "As a result, we urge you to put us on an emergency footing and aggressively use your executive powers to address the climate crisis."

That 51 senators oppose adopting legislation favored by Jeff Merkley might be a disappointment to Jeff Merkley, but it's not warrant for unilateral presidential rule.

James Madison would have been shocked and appalled that members of the legislative branch now routinely lobby for presidents to govern without them, but the nation's legislators have lost their constitutional bearings — and sense of self-respect.

While Biden has stopped short of such a declaration — at least for now — he used the word "emergency" in a speech announcing new executive actions and called climate change "an existential threat to our nation."

The latest dire rhetoric is being driven by a heat wave in Europe and here at home that is being hyped for all it's worth.

London smashed records, but after a couple of days of remarkably elevated temperatures, the highs are forecast to be mostly in the 70s in the next couple of weeks — warm by the city's standard, but not catastrophic.

News outlets and people tweeted about "London burning" during the hottest day because there was an outbreak of mostly grass fires. Somehow the city that had endured the Blitz managed to persevere.

A piece in the London Spectator pointed out that in actuality all fires, including grass fires and other so-called secondary fires, have been drastically declining in Greater London for years.