Joe Biden will never be normal again

Joe Biden won the normality test in 2020.

There wasn't anything remarkable about him. He just seemed like a steady hand who had been around for a while, who didn't look or sound like a radical, and who knew how Washington worked.

He wasn't the leader of a movement, wasn't charismatic and wasn't particularly witty or well-spoken. He was, in fact, completely uninteresting and utterly conventional. He was just the most normal guy in the room.

He benefited from a favorable contrast with the magnetic, endlessly interesting, constantly outrageous, norm-busting President Donald Trump, whose theatrical and chaotic governance made him vulnerable to a basement campaign run by a candidate happy, in ice-cream terms, to be vanilla to Trump's rocky road.

If Democrats hope to rerun the 2020 campaign, they will once again have plenty of material to work with against Trump, who provides more of it on a regular basis. It's the other side of the equation that's the problem -- the supposed safe alternative is AWOL and never coming back.

That erstwhile Joe Biden, the generic, broadly acceptable president, didn't survive contact with the reality of his presidency.

Of course, he destroyed his reputation as the steady hand with his disastrous mishandling of Afghanistan. It's not just that he kneecapped our allies and abandoned Americans -- all accompanied by Fall of Saigon -- like images of chaos and desperation on the ground -- but that he insisted everything was fine.

After this, it was impossible to look at Biden the same, and indeed his approval rating has never recovered.

Maybe you could say that he was dealt a bad hand in Afghanistan, or, after 20 years, the intervention had to end one way or the other.