Joe Biden is Donald Trump's best friend

Donald Trump doesn't look, at the moment, like he needs any help winning the Republican nomination, but he's getting an assist from President Joe Biden.

The incumbent president -- rather than being the indispensable political antidote to Trump that Democrat imagine him as -- may well prove the key to his predecessor's return to the White House.

Biden is an asset to Trump's primary campaign and could, through his weakness and ineptitude, end up electing him in 2024.

Biden is indicting Trump; he's making Republicans pine for the days when Trump was president; and he's lackluster in prospective head-to-head polling matchups.

All of which is boosting his adversary's prospects. The indictments, of course, create a rally-around-the flag effect among Republicans. It was the shoddy indictment from Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg that launched Trump onto a new, higher trajectory in the primary race. But the federal indictments from Special Counsel Jack Smith have reinforced the effect.

That the indictments come with a split screen of the Biden Justice Department coddling Hunter Biden only makes Trump's argument that there's a two-tier system of justice that's been weaponized against him more potent.

Meanwhile, Biden's poor record in office drives GOP nostalgia for the Trump presidency, a significant benefit to the former president looking for a restoration.

Finally, Gov. Ron DeSantis and other Republicans want to argue that Trump isn't electable, but Biden's dismal political standing vitiates this case. Every time there's a poll showing Trump competitive with Biden, it's harder to portray him as a sure loser. The RealClearPolitics polling average has Biden leading Trump by less than a point, and a recent Marquette University poll had the two tied 50-50.