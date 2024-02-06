Joe Biden could learn a lot from Bill Clinton

"You and my husband think so similarly when it comes to politics," Hillary Clinton once told Joe Biden. "You guys were almost separated at birth."

It's interesting to think about how Biden's first year as president would have gone differently if this were in fact true.

The easiest way to illustrate this is to ask: "Where are the Sister Souljah moments?"

Sister Souljah, a rapper and writer, gained notoriety in 1992 when Clinton, running for president, made a planned attack on her controversial statements about the Los Angeles riots after a jury acquitted police officers in the beating of Rodney King. Wikipedia even has a lengthy "Sister Souljah Moment" entry, defining it as a "politician's calculated public repudiation of an extremist person, statement, group or position that is perceived to have some association with the politician's own party."

More on that in a moment.

Both Biden and Clinton are frequently dubbed "centrists" but they subscribe to very different definitions of centrism, neither of them particularly ideological.

For Clinton, it's the popular stuff from both parties. For Biden, the center amounted to splitting the difference between the two poles of the Democratic Party. Biden spent decades in a Senate in which there were a great many liberal and conservative Democrats. His strategy was to straddle between them. As the party moved leftward, with conservative Democrats fading away (even Joe Manchin would be a big-spending liberal a decade ago), Biden and the party's center of gravity moved leftward, too.

Clinton's ascent to the Oval Office was the result of a decadelong war with the Democratic establishment. Biden's entire career was as a member of that establishment, as a senator, vice president and now president. That makes all the difference in the world.