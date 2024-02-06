In May 1969, James C. McCloughan was a 23-year-old army Private First Class serving as an infantry platoon medic in Vietnam. McCloughan was a veteran of combat and had already been awarded Combat Medical Badge, two Purple Hearts, and two Bronze Stars. McCloughan was also nominated for the Medal of Honor (MOH) for his actions during the two day Battle of Nui Yon Hill.

Although the Medal of Honor must be awarded within five years of the incident, a waiver of the time limit can be given by Congress. McCloughan's case has been brought before Congress for that waiver and for approval of the award of the MOH by U.S. Sens. Debbie Stabenow and Gary Peters, both D-Mich., and U.S. Rep. Fred Upton, R-St. Joseph almost 50 years late.

McCloughan said of the award, "This is not a James McCloughan award, it's an award for my men, for Charlie Company. We had a horrendous battle, a situation you will never forget. Â… I wasn't going to leave my men, and they were going to protect me."