Jackson respiratory therapist shares about NYC COVID-19 journey

Amber Morgan is exhausted -- physically and mentally.

The Jackson resident has been working in New York for the last two weeks as a respiratory therapist, providing life-saving treatment for COVID-19 patients in one of the country's biggest coronavirus hot spots.

Hired for a 21-day contract, Morgan said she ended her agreement after 14 days due to a doctor she worked with taking safety shortcuts. Morgan and her husband agreed before she left for New York that if there came a moment where she felt her safety or health was at risk, she would return home.

After a physician took a patient off a ventilator and left it running, resulting in potential transmission of infectious particles in the air while medical staff didn't have on proper personal protective equipment (PPE), Morgan knew it was time to head home.

On Monday, she was tested for the coronavirus and expects results on Tuesday.

In the meantime, her children are living with their father (Morgan's ex-husband) to avoid potential spread of the virus. Morgan and her husband are staying in separate bedrooms and using separate bathrooms until they know test results.

Amber Morgan wears a mask in New York City. Submitted

Morgan said over the two-week period they never ran out of ventilators, though not all the machines were created equal. Medical personnel had to make decisions about which patients would receive the best ventilators.

She extubated a handful of patients but intubated many others. During one 12-hour shift, she intubated a dozen patients.

There was also the mental trauma of deciding whom to help when multiple nurses called for a respiratory therapist at the same time.

While older patients and those with compromised immune systems are at higher risks for COVID-19, Morgan said she had patients range in age from their 20s to 60s. And two patients in their 30s either died or were near death by the time she ended her service.

Prior to this assignment, Morgan was a traveling respiratory therapist and, most recently, worked at St. Paul Lutheran School in Jackson. School is closed for now, but her hope is to return once it reopens and keep daytime hours so she can spend more time with her children.