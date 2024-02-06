Jackson freshman uses camera skills to tell veteran's stories

Layton Lipke is probably one of the more well mannered teenagers around. Ask any question and he will give you an answer followed by "sir" or "ma'am" -- refreshing and not something you hear often.

The Jackson High School freshman, son of Scott and Ashley Lipke, has made his mark locally through music and drama, including as an actor in "All Night Skate" which was partially filmed in Jackson. You also may have watched him perform -- sing and act -- on the stage at the River Campus. The kid's got talent.

But Lipke, 15, is no one-act show. He's developed an interest in photography and videography. Having saved up his own money to buy a used camera online, he now has a side gig with Layton Alan Photography taking photos of landscapes, family and friends. He's no iPhone amateur. Just look at his photos and you'll be wowed.

"I felt good knowing that I saved up the money for it," Lipke told me recently of his camera purchase. "It's not the nicest thing, but it gets the job done and I'm proud to say I've worked for it myself. So probably it has a little more sentimental value."

After awhile you forget you're talking with a high school student and not a professional.

Among his interests are history and politics. That's no surprise since his dad is a former state representative and still holds an elected position. But his interest in history and politics goes deeper than red and blue states. There's a special appreciation for our veterans and what they have sacrificed.

After a Veteran's Day school event in November, Lipke decided he wanted to interview a World War II veteran. An admirable goal, especially since we continue to lose members of the Greatest Generation every day. With their passing so goes the stories and lessons learned -- unless we document them while they are still with us.

"On Veteran's Day we had our choir Veteran's Day assembly at our school and I just met all these awesome people," Lipke said of the experience. "And I was like, 'Man, why aren't people getting to know these people. There's so much that they've done for us. Why can't we talk to them and get to know them a little bit? Give back to them in a way.' So I thought an interview would be a good way, not only to get history but also to get to know someone."