Jackson church to host Night to Shine prom

Some stories stick with me longer than others. A 2015 feature about Cape Girardeau Central High School student Carley House is one.
House, who has Down syndrome, was crowned prom queen that year. Leading up to the big night, Central High students encouraged friends to nominate House for prom queen. Her mom told her one girl would be named queen and the others princesses. Either way, it would be great news.
Carly won. The photos of her dancing with prom king Ryan May were priceless.
That simple act of being named a king or queen means something — regardless of who you are, where you’re from or what you’ve done. But there has to be something extra special about the recognition for those with a disability.
In 2015, the Tim Tebow Foundation started Night to Shine, a prom designed specifically for kids 14 or older who have a disability. Churches around the country host the events, with support coming from the foundation. There is food, dancing, a red carpet and limo rides. Girls can come early for help with hair and makeup. There’s a shoeshine for boys. A respite room is available for caregivers.
At the end of the night, a video from Tebow is shared announcing each boy and girl is the king or queen of the prom. The reason: because that’s how God sees them.
What started with 44 churches has expanded to more than 700 this year.
Last year, the SEMO Night to Shine was held in Sikeston, Missouri, through Sikeston First Assembly. It was the first one to be held in Southeast Missouri.
This year, another one will be held Feb. 8 at St. Paul Lutheran Church and School in Jackson.
St. Paul member and occupational therapist Jordan Myer volunteered previously at a St. Louis Night to Shine while attending Maryville University. She was paired up with a girl who was “completely nonverbal.” After the event, Myer said the girl was making every kind of happy noise possible.
“Just seeing how much that one night had an impact on her quality of life, it just really touched me and I felt that we needed more of that in this area,” Myer told me recently.
When Myer returned home, she contacted the Rev. Eric Longman at St. Paul Lutheran to see whether the church had any interest in becoming a host location.
“For me, it was a no-brainer,” Longman said. “It was an opportunity to reach out into our community with the love of Christ and to just celebrate and rejoice and love people. Sometimes, people do have hard lives. A little bit of love goes a long way.”
Myer said they hope to host 75 guests this year. If they reach that goal, about 100 volunteers will be needed. So far, 80 volunteers have signed up to help, she said.
Those who would like to register a guest can do so online at www.stpauljackson.com/night-to-shine. Also on the website are forms for those looking to volunteer.
“They won’t be disappointed,” Myer said about volunteering. “Their life will be impacted for the better.”
Hats off to Myer, Longman and all the volunteers working with St. Paul Lutheran Church. This is not an easy endeavor. But it’s an important one. Providing a memorable night is one thing. But the affirmation extended can be life-changing. It’s a perfect example of showing the love of Christ.
Lucas Presson is assistant publisher of the Southeast Missourian.