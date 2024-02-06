I've started believing in the horseshoe theory of politics

This is the season for columnists to offer some new idea that encapsulates the year that was. I got nothing. But 2023 was the year I finally abandoned my opposition to an old idea — the horseshoe theory of political ideologies.

The term is often attributed to French author Jean-Pierre Faye's 1996 book "Le Siecle des ideologies" ("the century of ideologies"), but the concept is much older. It basically holds that the extreme right ("fascism") and extreme left ("communism") bend toward each other like the ends of a horseshoe.

While I've always thought totalitarian regimes — Stalin's Russia, Hitler's Germany — have more similarities than differences, I didn't believe that the horseshoe theory mapped well in the American context. For starters, it depends heavily on the European understanding of the left-right ideological continuum (literally derived from the seating chart of the French National Assembly.) In contrast to the Anglo-American tradition, in the continental tradition, right vs. left fights were more about how to use state power, rather than how to limit it. Statism just wasn't much of a dirty word for either side.

Meanwhile, anti-statism, including an ornery passion for civil liberties — i.e. classical liberalism — has always been a core component of American exceptionalism. Indeed, left and right in U.S. politics often become less statist as they become more extreme. This is a familiar observation about the right. Wanting to abolish government agencies, privatize or deregulate state functions, was long a hallmark of the American right; it's hard to see how becoming more libertarian makes you more "fascist".

But the American left has an anti-statist streak, too. For instance, defunding the police, legalizing drugs, open borders, decriminalizing prostitution, abolishing the "prison industrial complex": These are more anarchic ambitions than statist. True communists like their cops and prisons.

In short, while the American left and right have always had plenty of disagreements, they were usually hashed out within the framework of America's deep-seated classical liberalism. But what happens when the extremes abandon that liberalism? They start looking awfully similar.

For instance, few extremists from either pole really oppose cancel culture or censorship, they just want the ability to cancel or censor people or ideas they don't like. Donald Trump is a zealous advocate for his free speech rights, but holds nearly opposite views for his critics.