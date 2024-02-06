It's wrong to censor RFK Jr.

ABC News did a wide-ranging interview with Robert Kennedy Jr. the other day. The ABC reporter asked him a number of challenging questions, notably about the lack of support from his own family for his presidential run.

It was interesting stuff and good journalism -- having on the heterodox, newly minted presidential candidate, allowing him to make the case for his candidacy, and forcing him to think and reflect out loud.

Then, came the note at the end: ABC, as a matter of "editorial judgment," had left out portions of the interview where Kennedy had expanded on his anti-vaccine views (which were briefly discussed).

Now this is not, as a technical matter, censorship; ABC News isn't a government entity and can exercise whatever editorial judgment it pleases. But the spirit of the exercise was in keeping with censorship, and it reflected how the press and social media platforms operated during the height of the pandemic when they were the self-appointed arbiters of Truth.

This is a mistake in editorial judgment for several reasons.

One, if you are going to interview RFK Jr., you should let him be RFK Jr. Editing out his opinion on vaccines is a little like doing a prerecorded interview with Bernie Sanders and carefully snipping out the socialism, or cutting out Donald Trump's support for building a wall. Kennedy's anti-vax perspective is one of his calling cards and of a piece with his larger distrust of authority.

Moreover, like it or not, Kennedy's worldview is now inherently newsworthy; he is a presidential candidate. It's true that he isn't going to sweep all before him and win the Democratic nomination. Still, he's polling at a remarkable 20% against an incumbent president who is ideologically compatible with his party and has suffered no major scandals (although one may be brewing over the family influence-peddling business). Attention should be paid.