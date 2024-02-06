'It's Trump's fault'

Poor Joe Biden. It was his misfortune to inherit one of the technological marvels of our time.

Before President Biden took office, the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines had been authorized for use (with another, from Johnson & Johnson, on the way), and were already being administered to people around the country.

Typically, it takes 10 years or more to develop a vaccine, but here were two vaccines against a deadly virus that took less than a year from inception to finding their way into peoples' arms.

And yet, listening to President Biden and much of his team, you'd be forgiven for thinking that Biden had to conjure the vaccines out of nowhere because the Trump administration, in its callousness and incompetence, chose to sit on its hands.

Despite his talk of unity and his irenic tone, gratitude hasn't been a Biden strong suit. He and his officials have blamed Trump in two areas where they inherited success, the vaccines and the border, and should have been absolutely delighted with their good fortune.

When President Trump began promising a vaccine before the end of 2020, no one believed him. The Hill ran a piece headlined, "Trump's new vaccine timeline met with deep skepticism." NBC News published an article titled: "Fact check: Coronavirus vaccine could come this year, Trump says. Experts say he needs a 'miracle' to be right." Similarly, ABC News ran a report titled, "Trump promises coronavirus vaccine by the end of the year, but his own experts temper expectations."

Back then, vaccine skepticism, which is now nearly universally condemned, was acceptable at the highest levels of our politics. Asked if she would take a vaccine approved prior to the election, then-vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris said, "Well, I think that's going to be an issue for all of us."

Now, these same vaccines are a key part of the success story that Biden wants to tell about his response to the pandemic, and so the Trump effort has to be ignored or run down. Biden has referred to "the mess" he inherited, and Harris has said that "in many ways we're starting from scratch on something that's been raging for almost an entire year."