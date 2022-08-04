In an era of ugly legislative gridlock, it's easy to forget that progress isn't necessarily pretty.

Last week, Washington got blindsided by the unveiling of the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022. For Democrats it was a moment of spontaneous joy, while Republicans reacted with instantaneous outrage.

In brief, here's what happened. The Senate passed, on a bipartisan basis, the Chips and Science Act, which would spend up to $280 billion to subsidize domestic microchip production. The bill is flawed, but justifiable on national security grounds. Then almost immediately afterward, Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer and Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) announced their Inflation Reduction Act, which is mostly a vastly scaled down version of the old Build Back Better package that Manchin almost single-handedly blocked for more than a year.

Republicans were furious because they were led to believe such a thing was impossible. In what appeared like a fit of pique, they blocked the PACT Act, aimed at helping veterans harmed by burn pits in war zones. Except in June the same bill had passed the Senate 84-14 (it had to be reintroduced for technical reasons). In other words, the "support the troops" party voted down a pro-veteran bill they had supported just to spite the Democrats.

Republicans deny such motivations, and some, like Sen. Patrick J. Toomey (R-Pa.), have plausible explanations. But the GOP certainly leapt at the opportunity to look like sore losers. Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) says GOP feelings are so hurt over the Manchin Maneuver, her colleagues might balk on a bill to recognize gay marriage too.

Now, I get spite. But what's more confounding is how so many progressives are hailing the Inflation Reduction Act as a huge victory for Joe Biden and the left. For most of Biden's time in the White House, progressives insisted that even the $3.5 trillion they demanded for Build Back Better was itself the bare minimum and even a painful compromise. "I already negotiated. The truth is we need more," Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont, who had wanted anywhere from $6 trillion to $16 trillion in climate spending, told Politico. The $3.5 trillion, he said, is "the minimum of what we should be spending." Sen. Edward J. Markey (D-Mass.) said a year ago that the $3.5 trillion was merely a "down payment."