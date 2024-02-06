All sections
OpinionAugust 7, 2017

Innuendo unwelcomed

Editor's note: The following guest column with the same headline originally appeared in the Sikeston Standard Democrat. The Southeast Missourian has published a series of stories on the Sikeston murder case of Sheila Box in 2000. This case is being heard again by a Special Master of the Missouri Supreme Court. ...

Editor's note: The following guest column with the same headline originally appeared in the Sikeston Standard Democrat.

The Southeast Missourian has published a series of stories on the Sikeston murder case of Sheila Box in 2000. This case is being heard again by a Special Master of the Missouri Supreme Court. There have been allegations published from interviews with those who have criminal backgrounds. The reporter has intimated things such as perjury or mishandling of records have occurred. These are only a few of the things made through innuendo.

This case is 17 years old. There have been changes in leadership and staff of the Sikeston Department of Public Safety (DPS). There are continuous oversight efforts to hold our detectives and officers to the highest standard of integrity and conduct. To the extent that any mistakes are made or the standards of expectation are not followed, the Chief of the DPS, the Sikeston City Manager and Sikeston City Council will address those issues in a private or public manner when needed with the most transparency possible.

It is our position that any person wrongly convicted on any crime be exonerated. There have been several attempts by David Robinson's counsel to appeal his conviction in Sheila Box's murder. Now it is in the Missouri Supreme Court's purview. The City of Sikeston will cooperate fully with any request made by the Missouri Attorney General's office or any other legal counsel involved. We are also bound on release of information by the same Attorney General. The citizens of Sikeston and the media should understand this process.

I can say that I have confidence in our DPS Chief and the entire department. If any issues need to be addressed or come to light through the Special Master's hearing or recommendation, we will fully investigate and move to action. To say that something 17 years ago taints our DPS force is not appreciated. We cannot allow innuendo and written word to prejudge our actions or intentions.

Sikeston has and will continue to be a city with integrity in government and business. Our citizens may not always agree on the way to address issues, but all are heard. Sikeston has many positive things for people of all walks of life through education, economics and worship to develop our families and our people.

Steven Burch, mayor

Ryan Meredith, mayor pro tem

Mary White-Ross, councilwoman

Brian Self, councilman

Jon Gilmore, councilman

Gerald Settles, councilman

Karen Evans, councilwoman

Column
