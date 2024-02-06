You know who benefits the most from liberal media bias? Conservatives.

I spent much of the last 25 years writing about liberal media bias. Heck, I grew up on the stuff. My father, a longtime editor, used to joke that he "worked behind enemy lines." He'd often tutor me about the likes of Walter Duranty, The New York Times Moscow correspondent who whitewashed Stalin's crimes and won a Pulitzer in the process, or Herbert Matthews, the reporter whose Cuba coverage inspired the famous cartoon of Fidel Castro saying, "I got my job through the New York Times."

Dan Rather, a CBS News institution with some well-documented biases of his own, used to say liberal media bias was a "myth." Suffice it to say, I think he was wrong, and continues to be wrong.

But something has changed. The modern conservative movement begins in the mid-20th century, and for most of that time "the media" referred to three TV networks, two newspapers and a few newsmagazines -- all located within walking distance of each other in Manhattan. Rounding out the list were The Washington Post, the Los Angeles Times and a handful of similarly liberal big city newspapers. During this era, "the media" had incredible power to set the agenda. Disagree if you wish, just know that for conservatives this was an article of faith.

Irritation at this center-left conventional wisdom, which dominated not just the media, but academia, created the pearl of modern conservatism. When he launched National Review, William F. Buckley proclaimed that his journal (where I worked for 20 years) would "stand athwart History, yelling stop." The talk radio revolution pioneered by Rush Limbaugh and the rise of Fox News can only be understood as a rebellion against the hegemony -- real or perceived -- of the liberal media.

The story of how that hegemony was shattered by cable news and the internet is by now familiar. But what's interesting is that even as the reigning journalistic gatekeepers were dethroned, conservative rage against the media intensified. In 2008, Sarah Palin, John McCain's running mate, became a right-wing darling in large part because the mainstream media hated her. In 2012, Newt Gingrich's presidential campaign's early successes stemmed almost entirely from his relentless focus on attacking the "destructive, vicious, negative nature of much of the news media."

Whatever you make of his broadsides, it's worth noting they were delivered well after Fox had become a ratings behemoth and a slew of right-wing news and opinion outlets had been launched.