I supported use tax but disappointed in YES leaders

I voted for the use tax in the city of Cape Girardeau on Nov. 2. My personal opinion is that all sales taxes (city, county and state) should be charged for any retail purchase regardless of whether the purchase is made from a local store or via an online website. The entire point of the election, however, was to give all registered voters in the City of Cape Girardeau the opportunity to express their own opinion by voting whether we wanted to add the city's portion of sales tax to online purchases. I am disappointed because I believe that some elected city leaders and community influencers deliberately provided incomplete and misleading information to persuade people to vote for the use tax.

Based on reports I obtained directly from city staff late last month, the City of Cape Girardeau collected nearly $1.3 million (4.52%) more in sales tax revenue in calendar year 2020 (CY2020) than during CY2019. During the first 10 months of 2021, sales tax revenues were up another 8.65% over the increases from the prior year. If this same rate of increase continues for the last two months of the year, the City of Cape Girardeau will have collected more than $5.1 million in sales tax revenues during CY2020-CY2021 than it collected during CY2019. These are significant increases in sales taxes already collected by the City of Cape Girardeau that resulted from the extra-ordinary circumstances we all experienced since March 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic began directly impacting our community.

After seeing these relatively large increases in sales tax revenues reported by the city, I was confused why the presentation given to several public audiences, including the Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce on the first Friday in October, claimed sales tax revenues were "diminishing" and showed a chart that ended after 2019 (leaving off the CY2020-CY2021 info). Several supporters who wrote letters published in the Southeast Missourian newspaper during October also indicated the "diminishing sales tax revenues" were responsible for various problems in our community.