Hyde amendment, yes. Shalanda Young, no

The Office of Management and Budget is the largest office in the executive branch of the federal government.

First and foremost, the OMB prepares the federal budget proposal that the president sends up to Congress. Given we're talking about the allocation of spending for almost $5 trillion of taxpayer funds, this is no small task.

President Biden accepted the withdrawal of his initial nominee for director of this substantial enterprise, Neera Tanden, when the numerous members of Congress she has personally attacked and disparaged over the years via her Twitter account expressed their displeasure.

The talk now is that Shalanda Young, Biden's nominee for deputy director, should be bumped up to the director's job.

But now Young finds herself embroiled in her own controversy.

In written response to questions associated with her confirmation hearings for deputy director, she noted her view that the Hyde Amendment should not be reauthorized, despite having been reauthorized every year since it first became law in 1976.

The amendment, named after its sponsor, Rep. Henry Hyde, was passed three years after the Roe v. Wade decision legalized abortion. It prohibits the use of federal funds for performing abortions, except in cases of danger to the life of the mother, incest and rape.

The amendment was a logical follow-up to Roe v Wade.

The Supreme Court may have concluded that a woman has the right to destroy the unborn child she is carrying. But that right certainly doesn't extend to the federal government forcing taxpayers to pay for it.

But it turns out that Shalanda Young, who could be representing the president in the allocation and administration of $5 trillion of taxpayer money, doesn't see it that way.

For most of his political career, our Catholic president has supported the Hyde Amendment. But suddenly, in 2019, as he aspired to win his party's presidential nomination, Biden had a change of heart.