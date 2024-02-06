All sections
October 8, 2024

Our Opinion: How to help Hurricane Helene victims as they face the long road to recovery

Hurricane Helene devastates communities, leaving over 200 dead and many missing. As recovery efforts intensify, local and national organizations rally support for rebuilding and relief initiatives.

The Editorial Board
story image illustation

The stories, photos and videos from the last week tell the story. Hurricane Helene left a trail of destruction in its wake. The storm's impact has been devastating — physically, emotionally and financially — for the communities caught in its path. More than 200 people have died, with others still missing. It's one of the deadliest storms to hit the mainland of the United States since Hurricane Katrina. And financial analysts predict the economic losses will range from $20 billion to $35 billion.

When Hurricane Helene made landfall, it unleashed powerful winds and torrential rains that wreaked havoc on infrastructure, homes, and businesses. Entire neighborhoods were left in ruins, with power outages affecting thousands and displacing countless families. The immediate aftermath saw communities grappling with the loss of their homes and livelihoods.

The devastation did not end with the hurricane's departure. Extensive flooding followed, compounding the initial damage and creating new challenges for several states in the southeast corner of the country. The environmental impact has been severe, with soil erosion and water contamination listed as concerns. Residents now face the daunting task of rebuilding their lives.

In the face of such adversity, the response from local and national organizations has been commendable. Numerous groups, including those from our region, have mobilized to provide aid and support. While FEMA aid is vital, private support remains crucial to the recovery efforts. These ongoing relief efforts will require continued support.

The resilience and solidarity displayed by the affected communities and the broader public have been inspiring. For those wishing to contribute to recovery efforts, several reputable organizations are accepting donations. The Red Cross, Salvation Army and Operation Blessing are three solid choices. There are many others as well. Your support can make a difference in helping these communities rebuild and recover. We pray for those who have lost loved ones and the many who are now working to put their lives back together.

