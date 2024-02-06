How I learned to stop worrying, love the Jan. 6 committee

We're only two installments into the limited-run production of the Jan. 6 hearings, and so far, I think they've been great. But I also think they'll leave almost everyone, except for me, unsatisfied.

For many Democrats and Never Trumpers, the hope is -- or was -- that this would lead to criminal prosecution of Donald Trump. On Sunday, Rep. Adam B. Schiff chummed the waters for those already ravenously hungry to see the former president in leg chains. Schiff (D-Calif.) said on ABCs "This Week" that he's seen what he believes to be "credible evidence" that Trump broke the law in his effort to overturn the 2020 election.

Schiff might be right that Trump broke some laws, but if you've got your hopes set on Trump filling Truth Social with complaints about the food in the prison commissary, you're destined for disappointment.

Some Democrats have high hopes that the hearings will rescue the Democrats from electoral catastrophe in the midterms. That's very unlikely, too. Whatever the hearings do, they won't solve inflation, the border crisis, crime or Biden's dismal approval rating.

And for some, including me from time to time, we had a vague hope that these hearings would so conclusively prove Trump's lies about the stolen election and his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol that Trump would be permanently discredited and that his defenders would admit their error like Claude Rains in the climactic comeuppance in "Mr. Smith Goes to Washington."

That's not going to happen either, at least not in the satisfying, schadenfreude-rich, cinematic way we feel we deserve.

But I've decided that's OK.

Because here is what the hearings are well on their way to do: Create a safe space for elected Republicans, activists and conservative media figures to state openly what many already knew -- the election wasn't stolen, Trump lied about it being stolen and that he bilked hundreds of millions of dollars from the poor marks he conned.