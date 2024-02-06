How Eric Adams vindicated immigration restrictionism

The public intellectual Irving Kristol famously said that the definition of a neoconservative is "a liberal who has been mugged by reality."

By the same token, the definition of a convert to immigration restrictionism is a big-city mayor dealing with a surge of illegal immigration in his city.

In his desperate pleas for federal help to deal with about 100,000 migrants who have come to New York City since the spring of 2022, Mayor Eric Adams is vindicating the hawkish position on immigration with almost every utterance.

All that it has taken to explode the lazy cliches that have defined the progressive position on the issue is a heavy flow of illegal immigration.

If immigration is an unalloyed good, this influx should be a boon to New York City and its future. Why stop at 100,000 if the city could have 200,000, or 300,000? If immigration has no cost, why is New York spending $5 billion this year absorbing this flow?

According to Adams, New York City "is being destroyed by the migrant crisis."

There you have it -- immigration, in and of itself, has the power to bring a great city to its knees.

Long gone are the days when Adams pledged during his campaign to "lift up immigrants as high as Lady Liberty lifts her torch in our harbor, as a beacon of hope for all who come to our shores." Now, he sounds a lot like Donald Trump, or a late Roman emperor getting undone by an influx of Vandals and Goths.

New York has been actively discouraging immigrants, or, to use the progressive line, "slamming the door on new migrants." Flyers distributed by the city at the border say, "Housing in NYC is very expensive," and no one can say that isn't truth in advertising. "Please consider," the message pleads, "another city as you make your decision about where to settle in the U.S."