How does annexation work?

Annexation is the procedure for bringing unincorporated areas of a county into the territory of an adjacent city. The process also allows a city to begin planning for the extension of services, enforcement of laws and ordinances, and the provision of voting privileges to meet the needs of the residents living in the annexed area.
The City of Jackson considers annexation of property in the county on a regular basis. The effect on the size of Jackson due to annexation can be seen when observing the historic maps of the city limits. The city has grown from only .19 square miles at its founding, to 3 square miles in 1963, to where we are now at over 11 square miles.
Lately, I have received a number of questions about annexation by Jackson citizens.
Missouri statutes lay out the rules governing the annexation of unincorporated areas of the county. There are two types of annexations. The first is when the property owner or owners petition the city to be annexed. This is known as voluntary annexation. The second type is when the city initiates the annexation. This is known as involuntary annexation.
Most annexations across Missouri are voluntary. Usually, this is so the property owner can have the city's services such as water, sewer, electric, solid waste and public safety. In the case of Jackson, most annexations are petitions from developers of new subdivisions bordering the city who desire city services. Following annexation, cities are required to provide services within a reasonable time.
In both types of annexations, the area to be annexed must be contiguous and compact. Contiguous and compact is defined as land that is immediately adjacent to the city's current boundaries.
Flag pole annexations are not allowed. These are annexations in which a narrow strip of land is annexed (like a flag pole) and then a large area of land (like a flag) is annexed at the end of narrow strip.
The process for a voluntary annexation is that the owner(s) of the property make written application to the city. There is no filing fee required for voluntary annexation requests. The city staff reviews the application, support material, and location maps to ensure that all necessary information has been provided and makes a recommendation on the proposed annexation to the Board of Aldermen. This covers information such as whether or not the city can provide city services to the proposed area to be incorporated and estimated costs to provide these services. The city must then hold a public hearing to hear the public views on the annexation. After the hearing, the board of aldermen will approve or deny the annexation request. The process also includes assigning the zoning for the new property as residential, commercial, agricultural or industrial.
Annexation which allows the city to expand its borders is generally seen as positive. It is viewed as a way to expand its population, provide its public services to a greater area, and strengthen its economic development.
If a city desires to implement an involuntary annexation to expand its borders, an election must be held and a majority vote of the residents is required for approval. The vote occurs after a public hearing is held and the board of aldermen pass an ordinance approving the involuntary annexation.
If you have any questions about the annexation of your property into the City of Jackson, please contact the Building and Planning Department the Jackson City Hall.
Dwain Hahs is the mayor of Jackson.
