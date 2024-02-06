How does annexation work?

Annexation is the procedure for bringing unincorporated areas of a county into the territory of an adjacent city. The process also allows a city to begin planning for the extension of services, enforcement of laws and ordinances, and the provision of voting privileges to meet the needs of the residents living in the annexed area.

The City of Jackson considers annexation of property in the county on a regular basis. The effect on the size of Jackson due to annexation can be seen when observing the historic maps of the city limits. The city has grown from only .19 square miles at its founding, to 3 square miles in 1963, to where we are now at over 11 square miles.

Lately, I have received a number of questions about annexation by Jackson citizens.

Missouri statutes lay out the rules governing the annexation of unincorporated areas of the county. There are two types of annexations. The first is when the property owner or owners petition the city to be annexed. This is known as voluntary annexation. The second type is when the city initiates the annexation. This is known as involuntary annexation.

Most annexations across Missouri are voluntary. Usually, this is so the property owner can have the city's services such as water, sewer, electric, solid waste and public safety. In the case of Jackson, most annexations are petitions from developers of new subdivisions bordering the city who desire city services. Following annexation, cities are required to provide services within a reasonable time.

In both types of annexations, the area to be annexed must be contiguous and compact. Contiguous and compact is defined as land that is immediately adjacent to the city's current boundaries.