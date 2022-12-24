How do we get our nation back on track?

Some thoughts about our country as Christmas and the new year approach.

In his Farewell Address to the nation in 1796, America's departing first president, George Washington, observed: "It is substantially true that virtue or morality is a necessary spring to popular government."

And what is the basis upon which we define morality?

Washington answers, "reason and experience both forbid us to expect that national morality can prevail in exclusion of religious principle."

Per our first president, for a democracy to function properly, it must be guided by moral principles. And the guidelines and rules by which we define what is moral are framed by principles of the Bible.

This is not exactly what we have going on today.

Rather than our democracy following prior moral principles, our moral principles now are defined by our democracy. What we deem to be moral -- good and evil, right and wrong -- now arrives to us not from heaven but from Hollywood.

Consider how, over the last 20 years, our idea of what is morally acceptable has changed.

Twenty-two years ago, in 2001, per Gallup polling, the following percentages of Americans viewed these activities as "morally acceptable": gay/lesbian relations: 40%; birth to unwed mother: 45%; polygamy: 7%; suicide: 13%; pornography: 30%.

In the latest survey in 2022, following are the percentages calling these same activities "morally acceptable": gay/lesbian relations: 71%; birth to unwed mother: 70%; polygamy: 23%; suicide: 22%; pornography: 41%.

What exactly happened over 22 years that, on average, the percentage saying each morally sensitive area is morally acceptable has more than doubled?

One thing that has happened is that the percentage of Americans that think the Bible is relevant to their life has dramatically dropped.