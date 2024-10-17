Charles Stamp Jr., an alumnus of Southeast Missouri State University, recently made a $1 million donation to his alma mater earmarked for the construction of a new cyber command center on campus in Dempster Hall.

Stamp's donation underscores SEMO's commitment to providing cutting-edge educational opportunities, aligning with its designation as the only institution in Missouri with a statewide mission in computer science and cybersecurity.

Stamp graduated from SEMO in 1971 with a degree in political science before earning a law degree from the University of Missouri. His career trajectory took him from practicing law in Sikeston, Missouri to leading roles in the agricultural and technology sectors. Notably, he served as president and CEO of Deere and Company's acquisition of InterAg Technologies and held various leadership positions within John Deere, culminating in his role as vice president of public affairs worldwide.