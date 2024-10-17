Charles Stamp Jr., an alumnus of Southeast Missouri State University, recently made a $1 million donation to his alma mater earmarked for the construction of a new cyber command center on campus in Dempster Hall.
Stamp's donation underscores SEMO's commitment to providing cutting-edge educational opportunities, aligning with its designation as the only institution in Missouri with a statewide mission in computer science and cybersecurity.
Stamp graduated from SEMO in 1971 with a degree in political science before earning a law degree from the University of Missouri. His career trajectory took him from practicing law in Sikeston, Missouri to leading roles in the agricultural and technology sectors. Notably, he served as president and CEO of Deere and Company's acquisition of InterAg Technologies and held various leadership positions within John Deere, culminating in his role as vice president of public affairs worldwide.
Throughout his career, Stamp has maintained a strong connection to SEMO, consistently supporting the university through financial contributions and mentorship. His latest donation is a testament to his commitment to enhancing educational opportunities for SEMO students.
The new Charles Stamp Cyber Command Center will be a state-of-the-art facility designed to immerse students in real-world cybersecurity scenarios. Equipped with cyber consoles, a 27-foot immersive display wall, and dedicated servers, the center will enable students to engage in real-time cyber breach simulations. This hands-on experience is made possible through SEMO's collaboration with IBM, providing students with invaluable training in the cybersecurity field.
Kudos to Charles Stamp Jr. for his generosity in supporting this transformative project. As SEMO prepares to unveil this cutting-edge facility on Friday, Oct. 25, the university community and the state of Missouri have much to celebrate.
