House passes tax credit package to boost childcare

The Missouri House worked quickly to move a tax credit package aimed at addressing the state's childcare crisis. The House this week passed a plan with a vote of 113-39 to provide tax credits to childcare providers, donors to daycare centers, and businesses who help to cover the childcare costs of their employees as a solution to the ongoing workforce crisis while also serving as an economic development tool for the state.

The bill sponsor emphasized the severity of the issue, telling her fellow legislators that there is only one available childcare slot for every three children under the age of 5 in Missouri. With 94% of Missouri counties labeled as childcare deserts, many businesses struggle to find workers due to childcare challenges. The bill sponsor told members of how the rising cost for childcare has become a major factor in the budget of many Missouri families and is often the major factor when deciding whether one parent should stay home and forgo rejoining the workforce.

"Missouri has lost more than $1.3 billion annually as a result of childcare shortages, including $286 million of tax revenue that we could have collected," the bill sponsor said. "This plan serves as an innovative solution to the problem, as business, parents, and government can all work together. Affordable, reliable, safe, childcare is an important infrastructure in our state. We will have a reliable workforce because that workforce will be able to rely on this to have quality, affordable childcare available."

HB 1488 asks the state legislature to approve a tax credit package intended to boost access to childcare options statewide. The bill is broken out into three parts:

Child Care Contribution Tax Credit Act (Effective: Jan 1, 2025, to Dec 31, 2030):