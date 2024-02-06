Hope in the new year

There is "no better place to find God, and to help others to find him, than in the hearts of the women and men" of our time.

The assertion -- sometimes hard to believe, in today's social media-saturated age -- about opening our eyes to God in the lives of those around us is an insight of St. Francis de Sales, who died 400 years ago on Dec. 28. De Sales wrote the book on seeking to live a holy and even contemplative (speaking of things that seem impossible these days) life -- "Introduction to the Devout Life" -- which remains today as helpful and necessary as when he wrote it in the 17th century.

The "devout" or contemplative life can seem so exotic. I put a book together just before COVID hit called "A Year With the Mystics: Visionary Wisdom for Daily Living," precisely to try to demystify mysticism a tad. Not everyone is Catholic, but the Catechism of the Catholic Church can be a little useful on this front, explaining that mysticism is about every person's journey to union with God -- which is the point of our lives. Intriguing, at the very least? Insightful about questions of meaning and happiness and what comes next, too?

In a recent letter about de Sales, Pope Francis wrote: "We are struck by how Francis recognized the importance of concern for the human dimension. At the school of the incarnation, he had learned to interpret history and to approach life with confidence and trust."