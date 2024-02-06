Hollywood's shameful Beijing kowtow

Hollywood is accommodating a new era of McCarthyism, imposed this time by Red China.

It involves everything that Hollywood tells us that it hates -- censorship, pressure to conform and blacklists. Yet the studios have seamlessly absorbed China's dictates into their operations.

This most iconic American business is now, literally, an agent of Chinese influence.

The latest outrage is Disney's live-action remake of the animated movie from the 1990s, "Mulan," based on Chinese folklore about a girl enlisting in the army. Disney filmed parts of the movie in China and in its credits, thanks Chinese propaganda departments as well as a public security bureau in the province of Xinjiang, where Beijing is carrying out its hideous campaign against the Uighurs.

If you think Hollywood would be sensitive about associating itself with an ongoing atrocity, you haven't paid much attention to its priorities lately, which are all about pleasing Beijing.

Hollywood hasn't dared to make movies offensive to Beijing in more than two decades. A trilogy of such movies came out in 1997, most famously "Seven Years in Tibet," starring Brad Pitt. Ever since, Hollywood has considered kowtowing to Beijing the better part of valor.

Shortly after the release of its offending 1997 movie "Kundun," also about Tibet, the then-CEO of Disney hastened to make amends. "We made a stupid mistake in releasing 'Kundun,'" Michael Eisner told China's premier at the time Zhu Rongji. "Here I want to apologize, and in the future we should prevent this sort of thing, which insults our friends, from happening."

In a chilling report released a few weeks ago about Hollywood's subordinate relationship to Beijing, PEN America described the forces that have given China the whip hand.