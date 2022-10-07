Hispanics weren't what progressives thought

One of the most significant events in American politics is that Hispanics are, in effect, deciding that they are working-class voters rather than ethnic-grievance voters.

This is so momentous because it means that Democrats can't rely on the monolithic Hispanic voting bloc they imagined would guarantee them an enduring electoral majority, and that the shift to the Republicans may be just beginning (the migration of working-class whites to the GOP has been happening over the course of a couple of generations).

An NBC News/Telemundo poll of Hispanics has Democrats ahead of Republicans in the battle for Congress 54-33%. That's a healthy lead, but it's down from prior polls. Democrats led among Latinos by 42 points in October 2012, 38 points in October 2016, and 26 points in October 2020. Detect a trend?

Republicans don't have to win Hispanics outright to change the calculus of American politics, only eat into Democratic margins.

In specific places, they are doing even better. A Sienna College poll shows Gov. Ron DeSantis and Sen. Marco Rubio, both running for reelection in Florida, above 50% among Hispanics. A new poll for The Nevada Independent has Republican Adam Laxalt, challenging Democratic incumbent Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, down by only 2 points among Hispanics.

It wasn't supposed to happen this way. Progressives had Hispanics pegged as "non-white" voters, which meant they'd be animated by the same worldview as Black Americans and become nearly as immovably Democratic. The arbiters of such things even cooked up a new term for Hispanics, "Latinx," to signal their assimilation into the hothouse world of "woke" politics, with its kaleidoscope of genders and other bizarre priorities.