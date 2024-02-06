Here's a dog story you will love, plus you can help

Some stories absolutely must be shared, and this is one of them.

This tale has a happy ending. And you know what? You -- yes, you, kind reader -- could make it even happier.

First, the story, which comes by way of the Humane Society of Southeast Missouri here in Cape Girardeau.

The Humane Society, day in and day out, provides an unbelievably valuable service to our community, rain or shine, cold or hot. You may not even notice the shelter off Route W unless you're looking for it. My wife forbids me to go to the shelter, because she knows I won't leave until I have an animal in my arms. As much as I would like to, I can't adopt every dog or cat available at the Humane Society. I wish I could, but I can't.

But the story. I have to tell the story.

I occasionally get emails from the Humane Society, and I appreciate the updates. Sometimes the emails include a request for donations, because taking care of our city's homeless animals costs a bundle.

But last week I got an email from the Humane Society that made me smile. A lot. I'm still smiling.

This story is called "Angel and the Baker's Dozen." Here, read the story just as it was sent to me:

"Angel was found on the side of I-55, just outside Cape Girardeau. Imagine the terror and panic she must have felt as cars whizzed past her! Thankfully, a brave soul stopped to pick her up, then brought her to the Humane Society.

"We immediately fell in love with this sweet girl. She was thin but started gaining weight quickly. She gained so much weight that we started to suspect she was pregnant, and a test confirmed our suspicions.

"Angel was lucky enough to be placed in a foster home where she could rest and get lots of attention, especially when it came time to deliver. She wasn't a huge dog, so imagine our surprise when the puppies just kept coming -- eight were born successfully, then puppy No. 9 got stuck. We rushed her to the vet, where No. 9 was born. Numbers 10, 11 and 12 followed, and when it as time for No. 13, poor Angel was just worn out. An emergency C-section was performed to get the last puppy out to save both Angel and the baby.

"We never dreamed she'd have so many puppies! Thankfully, Angel and her babies are doing well. The best news is that Angel already has an adopter waiting for her when her puppies are big enough to go to their own homes.