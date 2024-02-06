Helping families caught in domestic violence

There are few things more terrifying than setting out to completely start a new life, yet far too many women have to take that step in order to keep themselves and their children safe. It is one of my top priorities as your state senator to make sure these women are empowered and not hindered by bureaucracy and red tape.

Often the victims of domestic violence must flee quickly and do not have time to gather the documents that will be necessary to start their new lives, secure a place to live, or find a job. They are often locked out of their former home and, unfortunately, as I experienced myself, their possessions and documents, such as a birth certificate, can be destroyed or lost.

That was the motivation behind my introduction of Senate Bill 198, which would waive any and all fees to obtain a copy of a person's birth certificate if that person is a victim of domestic violence or abuse.