Hanson: Biden's bizarro world of foreign policy 'achievements'

Departing President Joe Biden offered a farewell brag this week to his State Department about how his tenure had improved America's stature abroad. In his now accustomed weird mix of whispering and fiery shouting, Biden apparently felt he had to lie or mislead about almost every one of his "achievements."

Yet to the extent that anything improved abroad on his watch – the weakening of Iran or the near destruction of Hamas and Hezbollah – it was due despite, not because of, Biden.

Biden, bowing to election year political pressure, did all he could to restrain and block Israeli retaliations to the Oct. 7 massacres. Only after he was repeatedly proven wrong does he now shamelessly take credit for what Israel ironically achieved by ignoring his own threats directed at Israel.

Biden is correct only that Iran is "weaker than it's been in decades." But Tehran was aided, not hurt, by Biden's nonstop efforts to lift sanctions, to allow Iran to make billions in oil revenues, to pay the theocracy billions of dollars in hostage ransom, and to beg the mullahs to reenter the ill-starred Iran deal. Everything Biden did makes it much harder for Israel to survive.

So, Iran is now weakened only because Israel ignored Biden's nonstop ankle-biting and finger-shaking not to retaliate to Iranian aggression. Instead, the Netanyahu government systematically destroyed Iranian air defenses after killing most of Iran's foreign terrorist operatives.

Biden referenced the end of the Assad regime in Syria, but it imploded not due to any effort by Biden. It was overwhelmed instead only after the Israeli decimation of Hezbollah and humiliation of Iran – coupled with the election victory of Donald Trump – that encouraged Assad's enemies to attack a now isolated and weakened regime.

Biden is also taking credit for rumors that Hamas might release its hostages, who have been held in a subterranean labyrinth since Oct. 7.

But why, with less than a week left in his tenure, did Biden believe Hamas might begin releasing the hostages when even his own Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, has criticized the administration for spending 16 months pressuring Israel, which only emboldened Hamas's stonewalling?

Much more likely, the election of Trump and his threat to unleash terrible retribution on Hamas (and implicitly on Iran) had prompted the terrorists' tardy willingness to negotiate a release.

Of the horrific scramble from Afghanistan – the greatest humiliation of the U.S. military in a half-century that cost the lives of 13 Marines – Biden boasted: "(I am) the first president in decades who's not leaving a war in Afghanistan to his successor."

Think of his warped logic: Biden does not leave a war to his successor only because he fled in humiliation and lost it.