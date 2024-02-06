Gun violence task force — a big ask with big stakes

Few things mar a community's reputation — and can hamper growth and prosperity — like gun violence. From a cold-blooded murder for a particular, if inconsequential reason, to a haphazard wrong place/wrong time accidental shooting, Cape Girardeau is no stranger to this societal ill.

After years of talking among, and sometimes past, ourselves, a group of area residents, called together by Mayor Stacy Kinder, is aiming to take action.

The City of Cape Girardeau’s Gun Violence Task Force met for the first time earlier this week. The group consists of a couple dozen interested citizens who will learn about the problem, listen to differing perspectives and devise possible solutions.

It’s a big ask.

That’s true if for no other reason than there are many sources of gun-related crimes. Criminals use guns to rob victims, threaten their enemies and settle scores. The bloody local results include a dead former girlfriend, a wounded bystander, a family member involved in a long-simmering feud. The locales for these shootings dot the cityscape — a downtown bar, a pharmacy parking lot, a high school graduation.

The task force’s first meeting included an agreement to focus on listening to many voices affected by gun violence. It also included a learning session involving police technology and tactics.