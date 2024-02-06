Gun-death rates elsewhere may hold some clues

When I was growing up on a Killough Valley farm in the Ozarks over yonder -- this would have been in the 1950s -- guns were part of our daily lives. My stepfather had a couple of rifles, a shotgun and one handgun. These firearms shared a closet with his Sunday-go-to-meeting suit and what few clothes he owned that stayed on hangers when they weren't being worn.

Everyone we knew -- all of our neighbors, our relatives, people we didn't know well at all -- had guns of some kind. Hunting was not just a sport; it was a way of providing a little variety at mealtime. Varmints of all sorts were fair targets.

In the field just south of the farmhouse where we lived there was a drainage ditch about a hundred yards from the fence line where a groundhog family had taken up residence. We discovered one of the burrows several feet out in the field when the cultivator being pulled by our tractor slammed into the hole, bending the machine's frame to the point it was useless.

My stepfather was not happy. He declared war on the groundhogs, which are very smart -- and wary -- animals. In order to reach a groundhog with the deadly force of a bullet, you had to have something a lot heftier than the arsenal in the closet.

So my stepfather bought a high-powered rifle with a scope and set about adjusting the weapon for a target in the 100-yard range. He would prop the rifle for a steady aim on one of the posts in the fence that went on the south side of the house. He eliminated a few groundhogs, eventually, but he never completely got rid of them. He did keep them from burrowing in the field, however.

Meanwhile, a high school football coach from the St. Louis area bought a small plot of land in the vast wooded hills that stretched between our farm and the river to the north. Using an ancient logging road as access, the coach made a clearing and built a simple cabin. On weekends when he wasn't coaching a football game, the coach would bring his wife and children to the cabin.

It turned out the coach's wife wasn't keen on a cabin in the woods with no running water or no electricity. She told my mother once she hated weekends on that hillside with no neighbors for miles.

Apparently, the coach and his wife had quite a few "discussions" about the cabin, but we knew few details at all.

One Saturday morning, the coach's wife appeared at our front door. She asked my stepfather to take her to town to find the sheriff. She said she had shot and killed her husband after the coach had taken out some of his wrath with his fists.

The upshot of all this was the sheriff listened to the wife's story, talked to the children and concluded the shotgun shooting was self-defense. End of case.