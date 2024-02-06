In reaching these decisions, we consulted our internal constituencies as well as the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center. We also are following best practices identified by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and guidance in Missouri Gov. Mike Parson's Show Me Strong plan. Additionally, we've met with health professionals at SoutheastHEALTH; and we participate in regular calls with Cape Girardeau County leaders, the Missouri Department of Higher Education and Workforce Development, and others. Their support and guidance have been beneficial, and we are grateful for their assistance.

While acknowledging differing opinions about COVID-19, we believe that wearing face coverings, practicing social distancing, washing hands, and limiting gatherings and interactions are actions required of all of us to navigate the pandemic, and we will enforce these measures with university employees and students. We have held virtual informational sessions with employees, students and parents; met with Greek Life leaders and other student organization participants; and are sharing training videos with employees and students to stress the importance of these protocols. However, we cannot do this alone. Our success this fall will require a collective effort and shared responsibility.

In the days and weeks ahead, we will continue planning, updating and taking necessary actions to protect the health and safety of our university and surrounding communities. This fall will look different. There will be no fall sports, and Family Weekend and Homecoming are canceled; and while we are exploring alternatives to postpone and reschedule these events and other activities in the spring, COVID-19 has certainly taught us that the future is uncertain. I encourage you to routinely check our COVID-19 informational page for updates on our planning efforts, response and overall operations. Soaring together, we will get through this and come out stronger than we were before. Thank you for your support of Southeast Missouri State University.

Carlos Vargas is president of Southeast Missouri State University.