Gov. Parson: 'We made decisions on facts'

After speaking with Mark and Scott Rhodes Thursday morning at Plaza Tire in Cape Girardeau, Missouri Gov. Mike Parson was greeted by a customer who said he appreciated Parson's performance on the job.

"And I'm not even a Republican," the man quipped. The governor, press gaggle and handful of community leaders behind him, chuckled. It was lighter moment in what's clearly been a stressful period of time for Missouri's 57th governor.

There's been no shortage of decisions for Parson.

One of the last governors in the country to issue a statewide stay-at-home order, Parson was optimistic about how Missouri has reopened.

"You're pretty positive, you know," Parson told me at the first of two stops I joined him for in Cape Girardeau. "Just like today you're seeing a lot of people out in the communities and still realizing that they gotta maintain a little bit of social distancing. We still got to understand that virus is out there, but it's really doable."

Do we still have a testing issue?

"Well, we still would like to have more testing every day, but you know that's much better than what it was. I think one of the most important things about the testing side of it is the demand for testing is going down. You know that everyday people are not gonna want to be tested like they were two months ago, but you're gonna see the capability. We got the capability right now, doing about 50,000 to 60,000 tests, you know, per week."

He said the state is now using a "boxing strategy" in response to areas where an outbreak may be occurring, such as nursing homes or the meat packing plant in St. Joseph, Missouri. Targeting hot spots with testing is much improved from where the state was 60 days ago, he said.

On mandated mask-wearing, Parson said he did not feel that was the role of government. He said if people want to wear a mask, then wear a mask. But he added that infectious disease doctors have said if you're not wearing a mask properly, it's probably not doing much good.

Several states chose not to issue stay-at-home orders. I asked the governor if he ever considered not issuing one.

"No, first of all, early on we made the order for everybody to stay, you know, social distance, 10 feet apart. No more than 10 people out of business. So we never did ever shut down a business, period, through this whole cycle. Again what we did is we evaluated real information. And again I wasn't making my judgment calls [based on] whether it was social media or what was on the national level. I was really taking a look at what was happening in Missouri. What's the facts in this state. And that's how I made decisions. The way I did that was just with like the mayor being here. We were in constant communication with them, with the faith-based community across the state, with mayors, with councilmen, with law enforcement. Just on and on we were on a weekly basis trying to figure out what's going on in your communities and your part of the state. We made decisions on facts."

On his second stop at the Cape Girardeau Police Station, the governor was greeted by Cape Girardeau police chief Wes Blair and county sheriff Ruth Ann Dickerson.