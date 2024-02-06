Good baseball and good stories

A national baseball writer once said he doesn't root for specific teams, just good stories. Me on the other hand, I root for the Cardinals and good stories. Stories like the remarkable comeback of Daniel Ponce de Leon.

The pitcher was in Cape Girardeau Monday as part of the Cardinal Caravan. Before heading out to the Osage Centre gym where Cardinal fans awaited, he talked with me about a head injury that could have ended more than his baseball career.

In July 2017 while playing for the Cardinals AAA affiliate, Ponce de Leon was struck in the temple by a line drive to the head. He was rushed to the hospital in Des Moines, Iowa where the Memphis Redbirds were playing and underwent a successful surgery.

But even with good medical attention, recovering from this injury could have taken the young pitcher down a dark path. His faith, however, was a source of encouragement. If you look at his Twitter profile, he keeps it pretty simple: "Christian. Psalm 27:1."

"That's the driving factor in all of this. 'The Lord is my light and salvation, who shall I fear,'" he said quoting the Bible verse. "That's just really where I get my strength from. I think I could have really gone down a lot of dark roads. It kept me on track and just really brightened my day."

A scar and dent in his head remain, but so do the memories of fans reaching out with their well wishes.

"Just thankful for all the Cardinal fans, honestly," he said. "They've reached out to me via mail, email, social media. My wife, they've reach out [through her] to me. Many ways. They reached out to my dad. There are so many good people out in this world and it shows that there's still a lot of love left here."

With 31 strikeouts and a 2.73 ERA in his rookie season, Ponce de leon is excited for the 2019 season. The offseason training has been the same for him, though he's worked on his curveball more.

On the Cardinals' trade for slugger Paul Goldschmidt and signing left-handed relief pitcher Andrew Miller: "Those are huge additions to our team. We're definitely a World Series contender. Hopefully they can jump right in the club and act like they've been here, and it will be really good."

Several of the young players who were called up before him turned out to be good mentors. "They told me what to do and how to do it, and that's kind of who I should learn from since they're doing the same things as me. And then later on as the year went on, Waino (Adam Wainwright) started coming around and then a couple other guys, [including Yadier] Molina."