Goldberg: Here's how I'm going to vote in this election

Contrary to what some newspaper owners think, this is the time for endorsements. Look elsewhere if that’s what you came here for.

Instead, I’ll just focus on how I personally think about the election, starting with my vote.

I’m not going to vote for either of them.

But that doesn’t mean I’m neutral about the outcome of the election. If I lived in a swing state rather than the District of Columbia, I might vote for Kamala Harris. I certainly wouldn’t vote for Donald Trump. But, given that Harris will carry DC by at least 30 points, the "It’s a binary choice!" harangues leave me cold.

If I were to vote for Harris, it would only be as a way to vote against Donald Trump. I don’t think she’s been a compelling candidate, senator or vice president. I think she’s exceedingly wrong on a number of issues. But as PJ O’Rourke said when endorsing Hillary Clinton in 2016, "She’s wrong about absolutely everything, but she’s wrong within normal parameters."

I don’t think Harris is wrong about absolutely everything, but the framing is right. Trump is simply unacceptable. The mere fact that he violated the American tradition of the peaceful transfer of power is inherently disqualifying. All of the other reasons — and there are many — amount to shoving another 10 pounds of manure into a five-pound bag.

Moreover, speaking of manure-shoveling, the willingness of most Republicans to spin Trump’s attempt to steal the 2020 election is a reason to want him to lose. Sen. JD Vance and Speaker Mike Johnson have both embraced the embarrassing lie that we had a peaceful transfer of power because Trump ultimately left office on time. That’s like saying a prison riot didn’t happen because eventually everyone went back to their cells and served their sentences.

Breaking this stranglehold Trump has on the party is worth a conventionally bad Democratic president for four years, particularly given the fact that Harris will have a hard time getting much through Congress, never mind anything catastrophic.