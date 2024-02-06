Give thanks and consider the story of Louis Zamperini

By now you've had your fill of Thanksgiving turkey, stuffing and pie and moved on to Christmas preparations. Truth be told, I've been listening to Christmas music for a few weeks already. Too often we fly through the fourth Thursday in November without pausing much to truly reflect on being thankful.

Maybe you've watched the video online produced by a South Carolina church about being grateful for all things -- even the people and things we too often take for granted. A man wakes up and is wrapped as a gift. His wife and kids are as well. He's thrilled to have another day of life with the ones he loves. As the scene progresses, the man walks downstairs to find the light switch wrapped as a gift and, gratefully, he shouts that they have electricity. Clean water, a job, coffee and a car are all wrapped as Christmas gifts ready to be opened.

Certainly Thanksgiving is a day to count our blessings. Just as the video message shares, we should be grateful every day for the blessings in our lives.

Last weekend I watched the movie "Unbroken" which is based on the popular book by Laura Hillenbrand. It's the story of Olympic athlete Louis Zamperini who on May 1943 survived a crash of an Army Air force bomber. He and a few of his crew who survived were stranded for 47 days in the Pacific Ocean before being captured by the Japanese forces, held captive and at times tortured over a two-year period during World War II.

Zamperini's struggle with isolation, torture and forgiveness is powerful. It's not easy to watch. But it's an important story nonetheless.

The second movie, "Unbroken: Path to Redemption," will soon release on DVD. It takes a look at Zamperini's path to salvation, having attended a revival meeting held by the late Rev. Billy Graham.