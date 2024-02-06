All sections
November 24, 2018

Give thanks and consider the story of Louis Zamperini

Lucas Presson avatar
Lucas Presson
story image illustation
Associated Press

By now you've had your fill of Thanksgiving turkey, stuffing and pie and moved on to Christmas preparations. Truth be told, I've been listening to Christmas music for a few weeks already. Too often we fly through the fourth Thursday in November without pausing much to truly reflect on being thankful.

Maybe you've watched the video online produced by a South Carolina church about being grateful for all things -- even the people and things we too often take for granted. A man wakes up and is wrapped as a gift. His wife and kids are as well. He's thrilled to have another day of life with the ones he loves. As the scene progresses, the man walks downstairs to find the light switch wrapped as a gift and, gratefully, he shouts that they have electricity. Clean water, a job, coffee and a car are all wrapped as Christmas gifts ready to be opened.

Certainly Thanksgiving is a day to count our blessings. Just as the video message shares, we should be grateful every day for the blessings in our lives.

Last weekend I watched the movie "Unbroken" which is based on the popular book by Laura Hillenbrand. It's the story of Olympic athlete Louis Zamperini who on May 1943 survived a crash of an Army Air force bomber. He and a few of his crew who survived were stranded for 47 days in the Pacific Ocean before being captured by the Japanese forces, held captive and at times tortured over a two-year period during World War II.

Zamperini's struggle with isolation, torture and forgiveness is powerful. It's not easy to watch. But it's an important story nonetheless.

The second movie, "Unbroken: Path to Redemption," will soon release on DVD. It takes a look at Zamperini's path to salvation, having attended a revival meeting held by the late Rev. Billy Graham.

The story will make you think on many levels.

1. How grateful we should be to those who serve in the military. They put themselves on the line, separated from family, to serve, protect and defend this country. Their resilience is inspiring.

2. The power of forgiveness is central to Zamperini's story. The Bird was a Japanese soldier who tortured Zamperini mentally and physically while held captive. Even after his release he dealt with nightmares of the abuse. Through his faith in Jesus Christ, he was able to forgive and find peace. Forgiveness is not easy. And like me, I'm sure you've struggled with this area of life when the stakes were much less. However, withholding forgiveness doesn't hurt our detractors. It only burdens us with resentment and hate.

3. And finally, hope. What keeps someone like Zamperini moving forward in the midst of persecution. He didn't give up hope. For me, it's my faith in Jesus Christ that gives me hope. Hope for a better day, yes. But even more so, eternal hope.

Don't let Thanksgiving be the only day of the year to give thanks. It's a daily pursuit of gratefulness.

Happy Thanksgiving and may I be one of the first to wish you a Merry Christmas.

Lucas Presson is assistant publisher of the Southeast Missourian.

Story Tags
Column
