Girls will have new opportunities in Boy Scouts

Editor's note: The following comment was submitted on semissourian.com in response to Adrienne Ross' column in Tuesday's Southeast Missourian.

I have been an active member of the Boy Scouts of America for nearly 40 years, and I volunteer as Scoutmaster of Boy Scout Troop 2 at Grace United Methodist Church in Cape Girardeau.

Troop 2 was first organized in 1917 in Cape Girardeau, and has been continuously chartered by Grace for 90 of those 101 years.

Much of my career path and many of my long-term personal friendships have been positively influenced by scouting.

I have been a paid staffer, a local, district, council, area and regional volunteer, and have staffed national events that brought together 40,000 youth from all over the world. I like to think that I'm as qualified as anyone to speak on the organization, and I'd like to address the points Adrienne Ross touched on in her commentary.

My earliest recollection of public scrutiny of the organization came when I was attending the 1985 National Scout Jamboree as a youth. A large group of protesters were assembled outside the gates of Fort A.P. Hill, Virginia as our bus pulled onto the base. This group was opposing the exclusionary membership practices mandated by the National Council of the BSA. As a 15-year-old boy from a small town in Southeast Missouri, I had no clue what they were talking about. I soon learned, because crews of reporters popped up daily to try to catch a scout off guard and entice him to give a meaty sound bite for the evening news. In the years since, the organization has spent millions of dollars defending itself in court, ultimately winning a Supreme Court decision that, as a private organization, it could maintain its "litmus test" for membership.

The price for that very publicly scrutinized Supreme Court win? The organization began losing access to public institutions and facilities it historically enjoyed. The BSA lost support from groups like the PTA, state and national parks, military bases, and were refused access to community facilities in more progressive areas of the country. The reality is that although the BSA continued to maintain a public profession of exclusion, local Troops and councils had long recognized that its units (Troops, Packs, Posts, Crews and Ships) were a reflection of their local communities, and those units were going to keep maintaining their own set of standards that appealed to their own local patrons.

In the BSA, chartering organizations (the local churches, service clubs and other groups that "own" the units) approve their own leaders, anyway, and always had. Community organizations already had almost ultimate control of their membership and leadership.

A few years ago, the National Council of the BSA decided (and I paraphrase) that the organization would no longer automatically be exclusionary toward its youth membership. The same statement came shortly thereafter for its adult leaders. The organization finally realized that having such a policy wasn't enforceable, wasn't practical, and it was also disingenuous.

A Troop at a church in Cape Girardeau, Missouri was going to scrutinize its membership differently than a VFW in Houston, Texas, and even more differently than a YMCA in New York City.

Regardless of what the official policy was, units had been exercising their own standards for 100 years, anyway. It just wasn't on every blog, Facebook page and Twitter feed, available to millions of people at a moment's notice. The world was getting smaller, and the Boy Scouts of America was a large target in a culture war it did not create.

To your next, and most timely, topic: Girls in the Boy Scouts of America. Perhaps it isn't widely known that girls ages 14-20 have been in the BSA programs called Exploring, Sea Scouting and Venturing for almost 50 years. We are the only non-Muslim country in the world that doesn't have females in our youngest youth divisions, and if you attend any international event, you will see as many females as you see males. (Kind of like most mainstream church camps I'm familiar with.) I have certainly heard from a few long-time Boy Scout supporters that they are less than happy with the decision to allow girls into Boy Scouts, the program for 11-17 year olds. However, the vast majority of the vitriol I have heard and seen has been from people who have never volunteered an hour or donated a penny to the organization. Much of the ugliness has come from people on the periphery who view the program through a long lens, who don't truly understand it, and who will never be impacted by it anyway. There are grotesque mischaracterizations, over-simplifications and blatant falsehoods that intend only to further someone's agenda and impugn an organization that greatly benefits the communities it serves.